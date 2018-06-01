Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Meigs County.

A Meigs County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a Decatur home in the 1000 block of Nopone Valley Road for a welfare check on a woman.

The deputy encountered a man at the home, who pulled a gun and fired shots at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire, shooting the man identified as John Eaves, Jr., 55. Evans was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The deputy was uninjured.