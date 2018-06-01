News
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Meigs County
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Meigs County.
A Meigs County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a Decatur home in the 1000 block of Nopone Valley Road for a welfare check on a woman.
The deputy encountered a man at the home, who pulled a gun and fired shots at the deputy.
The deputy returned fire, shooting the man identified as John Eaves, Jr., 55. Evans was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The deputy was uninjured.
The TBI's involvement came at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.