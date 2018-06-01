On June 1, 2018, Tennessee Church of God State Office officials were informed that William E. “Tim” Smith, Jr., pastor of the Palmer Church of God in Palmer, Tennessee, has been charged with attempted rape of a child.

In keeping with the ecclesiastical polity of Church of God, the Tennessee Church of God Administrative Bishop, Reverend Mitchell E. Corder, Jr., has placed Tim Smith, Jr., on administrative leave and suspended him from all ministerial activities on June 1, 2018, pending investigation and disposition of these charges.

Our concern and prayers go out to all involved in this matter.