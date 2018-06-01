News
Wal-mart to offer membership plan for higher-income shoppers
The discount retailer is rolling out a new membership service that will let shoppers use text messages to order items to be delivered to their homes.
NEW YORK (AP) - It's Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime. The discount retailer is rolling out a new membership service that will let shoppers use text messages to order items to be delivered to their homes.
The service, called Jetblack, costs $50 a month. It will offer same-day and next day delivery at no extra charge.
It will allow its subscribers to order everything from gifts to household items based on curated shopping recommendations.
Many of the items will come from Walmart and Jet.com, while specialty items will be made available through stores like Pottery Barn and Saks Fifth Avenue.