HAMILTON: EPB reports only scattered outages Friday morning. A significant outage in Rossville and Fort Oglethorpe was reported earlier and has been restored.

Volunteer EMC report scattered outages in parts of Hamilton and McMinn County.

BRADLEY: Reports of water across the roadway near APD 40 and Benton Pike. 20th in Cleveland also has flooding, but most roads are reported clear as of 7:30am Friday.

WHITFIELD: Crews in Whitfield County are working to get trees moved off roadways and power lines back up after Thursday night's storm.