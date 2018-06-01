Storm damage clean up begins in the Tennessee Valley
HAMILTON: EPB reports only scattered outages Friday morning. A significant outage in Rossville and Fort Oglethorpe was reported earlier and has been restored.
Volunteer EMC report scattered outages in parts of Hamilton and McMinn County.
BRADLEY: Reports of water across the roadway near APD 40 and Benton Pike. 20th in Cleveland also has flooding, but most roads are reported clear as of 7:30am Friday.
WHITFIELD: Crews in Whitfield County are working to get trees moved off roadways and power lines back up after Thursday night's storm.
Dalton Utilities reports that roughly 500 customers were without power for over seven hours Friday morning due to a tree across lines in the area of W. Walnut Avenue at Steak N Shake and Walnut Place. Power has been restored.