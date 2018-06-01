News
Nick-A Jack Road closed this week for mudslide repair
Crews in Walker County will be working to correct a mudslide that happened on Nick-A Jack Road.
Friday, June 1st 2018, 4:42 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 4th 2018, 7:18 am EDT
Walker County residents who travel Nick-A Jack Road as part of their daily commute will need to find an alternate route from Monday June 4 to Friday June 8.
Officials say the road will be closed from 8am to 4pm this week for road maintenance.
Public works crews will be working to correct a mudslide that happened near the roadways several years ago.
The dirt and rock have blocked the natural flow of water off Lookout Mountain leading to excess water on the road with it rains. Crews will correct the slide spot, then rebuild the shoulders along Nick-a Jack Road.