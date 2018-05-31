No failures to report this week, but there are some restaurants around the Tennessee Valley that could do some cleaning up.

In Chattanooga, Dub's Place off of Dayton Blvd. received the lowest score in Hamilton County with an 82. The inspector noted that employees were using their bare hands to handle ready to eat foods. It was also observed that the ice machine had a lot of build-ups and there was a bad crack in the container holding the ice. The inspector also put down that the milk was improperly stored next to the fountain drinks.

In Whitfield County, the Chilli's Restaurant Bar and Grill in Dalton received an 83. The inspector noted a new violation which was that the ice bin and sweet tea containers were left open when they were not in use. The inspector noted that the restaurant needed to clean its equipment and multiple cold items were out of its proper temperatures.

Hamilton County

93 Sugar Robs, 2450 15th Ave., Chattanooga

98 Chop House, 2011 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga

99 Rita’s Italian Ice, 100 Market St., Chattanooga

98 Outback Steakhouse, 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

99 Chick Fil-A, 5830 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga

97 Ankara Espresso Cafe, 6016 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga

98 Abuelos, 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

82 Dub’s Place, 4408 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga

92 Southern Traditions, 3224 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank

98 Sarku, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

97 Wasabi Sushi, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

100 Dippin' Dots, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

95 Abuelos Lounge., 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

93 Abuelos, 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

95 The Palms, 6925 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga

100 Hampton Inn, 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga

Catoosa County

90 Hampton Inn, 6857 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold

94 Famous Wok, 3040 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 City of Ft. Oglethorpe- Swimming Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 City of Ft. Oglethorpe- Wading Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe

98 Lake Winnie Water Park (River/Slides), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville

Dade County

91 Cornerstone Restaurant, 4356 S 11 Hwy Bldg., Rising Fawn

100 Covenant College Swimming Pool, 14049 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain

100 Trenton- City Pool, 103 Price St., Trenton

Murray County

96 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service, 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd., Crandall

100 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Tourist, 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd., Crandall

91 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave., Chatsworth

Walker County

96 Wanda's Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr., Rock Springs 97 Droop Scoops, 120 Gordon St., Chickamauga 98 Camp Woodmont Pool, 381 Moonlight Dr., Cloudland 98 America's Best Inn & Suites Pool, 2209 N Main St., LaFayette 93 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast Inn Pool, 1206 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain 98 Camp Lookout Pool, 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn

Whitfield County