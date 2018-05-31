Bare hands used on ready-to-eat food
No failures to report this week, but there are some restaurants around the Tennessee Valley that could do some cleaning up.
In Chattanooga, Dub's Place off of Dayton Blvd. received the lowest score in Hamilton County with an 82. The inspector noted that employees were using their bare hands to handle ready to eat foods. It was also observed that the ice machine had a lot of build-ups and there was a bad crack in the container holding the ice. The inspector also put down that the milk was improperly stored next to the fountain drinks.
In Whitfield County, the Chilli's Restaurant Bar and Grill in Dalton received an 83. The inspector noted a new violation which was that the ice bin and sweet tea containers were left open when they were not in use. The inspector noted that the restaurant needed to clean its equipment and multiple cold items were out of its proper temperatures.
Hamilton County
- 93 Sugar Robs, 2450 15th Ave., Chattanooga
- 98 Chop House, 2011 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga
- 99 Rita’s Italian Ice, 100 Market St., Chattanooga
- 98 Outback Steakhouse, 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 99 Chick Fil-A, 5830 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 97 Ankara Espresso Cafe, 6016 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga
- 98 Abuelos, 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 82 Dub’s Place, 4408 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga
- 92 Southern Traditions, 3224 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank
- 98 Sarku, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 97 Wasabi Sushi, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 100 Dippin' Dots, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 95 Abuelos Lounge., 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 93 Abuelos, 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
- 95 The Palms, 6925 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga
- 100 Hampton Inn, 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga
Catoosa County
- 90 Hampton Inn, 6857 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold
- 94 Famous Wok, 3040 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 City of Ft. Oglethorpe- Swimming Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 City of Ft. Oglethorpe- Wading Pool, 19 Norris St., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 98 Lake Winnie Water Park (River/Slides), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
- Dade County
- 91 Cornerstone Restaurant, 4356 S 11 Hwy Bldg., Rising Fawn
- 100 Covenant College Swimming Pool, 14049 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain
- 100 Trenton- City Pool, 103 Price St., Trenton
Murray County
- 96 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service, 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd., Crandall
- 100 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Tourist, 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd., Crandall
- 91 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave., Chatsworth
Walker County
- 96 Wanda's Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr., Rock Springs
- 97 Droop Scoops, 120 Gordon St., Chickamauga
- 98 Camp Woodmont Pool, 381 Moonlight Dr., Cloudland
- 98 America's Best Inn & Suites Pool, 2209 N Main St., LaFayette
- 93 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast Inn Pool, 1206 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain
- 98 Camp Lookout Pool, 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
Whitfield County
- 89 Steak and Shake, 1250 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 90 Longhorn's Steakhouse #5130, 1315 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
- 91 Ann's Place, 2499 Abutment Rd., Dalton
- 95 Ozone Skate Center, 611 Sheridan Ave, Dalton
- 89 Waffle House #445, 1527 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
- 83 Chili's Grill & Bar Restaurant #1087, 881 Holiday Inn Dr., Dalton
- 95 Hardee's #43, 580 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 82 Tacos y Guisados- Mary's 101 W Walnut Ave STE 19, Dalton
- Papa John's Pizza #249, 100 W Walnut Ave STE 152, Dalton
- 96(100) Hampton Inn, 1000 Market St., Dalton