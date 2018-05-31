News
Firefighters called to house fire in Walker County
Thursday, May 31st 2018, 10:02 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 31st 2018, 10:13 pm EDT
Firefighters in Walker County are at the scene of a house fire Thursday night.
It was reported just before 10:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kay Conley Road in Rock Spring.
Details are limited at this time.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
