UPDATE: Home security cameras along Chatham Drive catch the brazen crime as it unfolded Wednesday evening in broad daylight.

Two black men get out of a pair of cars and ran up Brittany McEntire's driveway moments after she returned home from a family trip to Atlanta.

"Then they pull out their guns, they've got their guns out and they're walking like this and they're like, "Shh, shh, shh!" Because then, when I see the guns, I just start screaming," she said.

A picture from McEntire's surveillance video shows the scene, she's behind the passenger door, her twin babies, preschooler, mother and husband all in the driveway with two men demanding her jewelry at gunpoint.

"They're like, "Give us everything!" Like, look at my arms, give us everything. And I'm just shaking, I can't even think," she added.

McEntire said they made off with about $20,000 worth of jewelry and other items before running back to the cars and taking off.

The entire crime took less than a minute.

"I mean, I literally thought that that day was my last day. I mean, you've got two guns pointed at you," McEntire said.

Even though no one was hurt, she said the emotional impact for her and her family is beyond measure.

"In Dalton, we don't have a lot of really random stranger on stranger violent crime," Bruce Frazier with the Dalton Police Department said.

Investigators are looking at video from businesses and churches nearby to piece together a better time line of what happened and said this should serve as an example to always be aware of your surroundings.

"I'm like, was I being followed from Atlanta? I don't think so, but, were they sitting at the church? Were they sitting here seeing whoever was out in their driveway?" McEntire said.

Now, the neighborhood is coming together to figure out how they can keep someone like this from happening again.

Police are looking for a white late model Chevrolet Impala and a silver Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information that can help Dalton Police in this case, call Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9152.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dalton police are looking for two men who are accused of an armed-robbery in the driveway of a couple's home on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. at a home on Chatham Drive.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the couple was unloading shopping bags from their car when two black men showed up with handguns.

The suspects cornered the wife, grabbing her jewelry and demanding "items."

The suspects got away with the woman's jewelry and a large duffel bag.

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene in two cars; a white late model Chevrolet Impala and a silver Nissan Maxima.

No one was hurt.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video from the home.