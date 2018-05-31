You probably received an alert on your phone telling you about the man authorities are looking for in Middle Tennessee. It's called a Blue Alert.

Many people didn't know where police were looking for Steven Wiggins. Some thought it was happening here in the Tennessee Valley including the Hamilton County Sheriff.

The alert interrupted Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting and popped up on phones across the region.

The Blue Alert noted Steven Wiggins being armed and dangerous. It also listed a phone number for the TBI.

Wiggins is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Daniel Baker from the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. It's the second Blue Alert to go out since the program launched in 2011.

The first was issued in August of 2015 when investigators said Memphis Officer Sean Bolton was shot to death by Tremaine Wilbourn.

The point is to get information to the public so they can help police find those who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers. It's also to assist with finding a missing officer.

The TBI's Criminal Intelligence Unit only has 90 characters to share information. It comes from the same system as the Amber Alert.

Several factors are considered before a Blue Alert is activated including: