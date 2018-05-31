Steven Wiggins, the man accused of killing a Middle Tennessee deputy, has ties to the Tennessee Valley.

The reward for information leading to his arrest has also increased to $46,000.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office said Wiggins attended school in the area for several years. It's unclear if he still has family living there.

Like other law enforcement agencies in the state, sheriff's deputies in Rhea County are keeping an eye out in case he comes back.

Each deputy with the Rhea County Sheriff's Office has a picture of Steven Wiggins.

The TBI released new photos of Wiggins that were taken by surveillance cameras at Walmart the night before the incident.

They're keeping it close by as they patrol the county. Right now, the TBI says he could be anywhere.

"We don't know where he is. There's not a specific area we're looking for. It's very imperative for everyone to keep their eyes, their ears open," Susan Niland with the TBI said.

Wiggins is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Daniel Baker. So far, the TBI has received 139 tips about the case and they hope more keep coming in.

The search for Wiggins has expanded beyond Dickson County into some of the neighboring counties.

"We consider him a definite threat to anyone in the community. Anyone that's capable of murdering one of our brothers," Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

That's why deputies across the state are staying vigilant. Former classmates said he was a Rhea County High School student and played football.

Now like others, they hope he's caught soon.

"I sincerely pray that he will get the maximum punishment and our court will be a terror to him from the evil he has done," Sheriff Bledsoe said.