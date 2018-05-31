Chattanooga police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital Thursday night.

It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m.

The 39-year-old victim told police that he was shot in the Roanoke Avenue area from an "unknown source" while he was walking.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through CPD's mobile app.