A heavy thunderstorm in Bledsoe and Rhea Counties produced some flash flooding Thursday afternoon, which was captured by Channel 3 viewers.

The flooding happened near Walnut Grove Church in Dayton, and was recorded by Rachael Garland.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells Channel 3 that most of the flooding was limited to areas around creeks and stream.

Old Highway 28 in Pikeville behind the old county house is impassable, due to water being on the road.

A portion of Highway 30 near Highway 127 was closed but is now passable.

Motorists should be careful and not attempt to cross flooded roadways.