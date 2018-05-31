A 61-year-old Georgia man died while snorkeling off a beach that had red-flag warnings about rip currents in Florida's Panhandle.

Rick Correll was found floating face down in the water off Panama City Beach on Wednesday.

The Panama City News Herald reports that lifeguards had been trying to keep swimmers out of the water given the presence of rip tides in the wake of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Double red flags were flying to indicate that swimming was prohibited.

Lifeguards had to make multiple rescues because of the rip currents on Wednesday.