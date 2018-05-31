A driver's license is like a ticket to freedom for a teenager, or at least that's the way it's been viewed for generations. That seems to be changing.



Data obtained from the Virginia DMV shows a sharp decline in teen drivers, a 55 percent drop in the number of 16- year-olds getting a driver's license between 2000 and 2015.



Raven Lamb avoided getting a driver's license for eight years. She's now learning to drive at 24.



"It's scary getting out on the road at 16 cause you're trying to make sure you don't hit nobody and you see the news, all these accidents and you're like 'oh my God I don't want to hit nobody,' " Lamb says.



AAA has looked into the phenomenon of delayed driving. They found graduated licenses don't deter teens, but cost does.



Fewer of them have jobs and the money to pay for a car, gas or insurance.