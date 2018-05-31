Maroon 5's latest music video "Girls Like You," is an ode to strong women featuring some of today's biggest female stars. If that wasn't cool enough on it's own, there's a special twist.

In addition to Ellen DeGeneres, Aly Raisman and others, two special gals make an appearance: Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their eldest daughter, Dusty Rose!

The video, which was released on YouTube Wednesday, begins with lead singer Levine (who also serves as a coach on "The Voice") in the center of a room surrounded by his band members. Then a group of inspiring, famous female faces take turns in the spotlight dancing and singing to the tune. (Warning: there is some vulgar language in the song.)

As the camera spins around him, ladies including DeGeneres, Raisman, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora and others get their chance to groove in the spotlight. Then chart-topping rapper Cardi B briefly takes over the room to rap mid-song.

The tune is a re-released single (now featuring Cardi B) from the band's 2017 album, "Red Pill Blues." We love the spirit of inclusiveness, strength (and power-message T-shirts like "Always Speak Your Truth").

But if you stick around until the very end, you'll get a special surprise: two of the most important women in Levine's life ... his wife and their first child, Dusty Rose, 1.

Levine stops singing when they appear and gives them a sweet hug.

Their second daughter, 3-month old Gio, maybe was a little too young to make it to the shoot. And even Dusty Rose seems a little squirmy in her mom's arms. But it's still a sweet family image.