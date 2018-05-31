News
Two-legged dog herds cattle on wheels
A dog in North Dakota named Patton lost his front legs in a farming accident a couple years ago, but still herds cattle on his owner's farm.
Korby Kost owns a feedlot in Carrington, North Dakota.
"He's a Blue Heeler, and we call him the wheeler heeler," said Kost.
Patton's custom-made mobility cart features a two-wheeled herding harness, allowing him to run free on the farm.
But Patton doesn't just herd cattle. Kost says his two-legged friend also loves wrestling with the neighbor's dog.