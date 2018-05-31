News
Contractor at Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant overcharged TVA nearly $4.4 million
TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said the federal utility is pursuing action to collect for the overcharges by the contractor.
The Tennessee Valley Authority was overcharged nearly $4.4 million by a contractor at the Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant for construction of the Unit 2 reactor from 2013 to 2015, according to an audit released Wednesday.
TVA's inspector general said Williams Plant Services (WPS) used labor classifications not provided in its contract for nearly $3.5 million of work at Watts Bar and another $430,322 for excessive markups, ineligible overtime and other unsupported labor costs. The contractor also improperly billed for $435,624 of temporary living allowances and travel costs, according to TVA auditors.
