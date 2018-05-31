Get ready! Friday is National Donut Day, which means a sweet treat for those so inclined.

Friday is the 81st Annual National Donut Day, which began in 1938 to honor 'Donut Lassies,' female Salvation Army volunteers who prepared donuts for servicemen during WWI.

According to the Salvation Army, frying donuts for soldiers on the front lines, the volunteers were able to remind the soldiers of home.

These women made history by introducing this little-known confection to the United States when the servicemen returned from war. The donut has become synonymous with The Salvation Army's social services and continues to be a comfort food served by The Salvation Army to those in need during times of disaster.

Chattanooga Salvation Army volunteers will deliver donuts donated by Tasty Donuts to local heroes, who serve our community and nation everyday - men and women from the Armed Forces and the local police and fire departments. Donut deliveries will begin at 10:00am Friday.

You can participate with a free donut from the following: