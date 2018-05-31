MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants to allow some school principals, and other administrators, to access firearms stored on school grounds.

Ivey on Wednesday announced she wants to begin implementation of a "School Sentry Program." It would allow administrators in schools that do not have a law enforcement officer on campus to access a weapon kept in a fingerprint-controlled safe.

Ivey's office said the program would be voluntary and local school systems could decide whether to participate.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would oversee training requirements

The proposal was one of the recommendations of a school safety task force Ivey created. The announcement came after a proposal to allow teachers to carry guns did not pass in this year's legislative session.