Poll: Seniors ready to Skype docs, worry about care
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll shows older Americans and their caregivers want to give virtual health care a try, even though Medicare has been slow to pay.
Nearly 9 in 10 would be comfortable using at least one type of telemedicine for themselves or an aging loved one.
Thursday's poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows adults want to make sure an e-visit or other remote care is just as good as they'd get in person, and that their health information stays private.
Tech-savvy younger consumers increasingly text or Skype a doctor, especially as private insurers begin covering some types of telehealth.
But seniors have had a harder time accessing telemedicine services because Medicare tightly restricts what it will pay for. That's slowly starting to change.
