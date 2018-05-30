“There is no question this facility will serve as the stimulus to future economic growth for this community, much as our healthcare system helped contribute to Volkwagen’s decision to build an automotive manufacturing plant in Chattanooga,” said Erlanger Lead Executive Joe Winick. Ten years ago Winick met with officials of Volkswagen Group of America as they were finalizing plans for a new North America site. “Erlanger’s brand and broad range of services, our trauma care capabilities and commitment to improve the region’s quality of life played a significant role in VW’s decision to choose Chattanooga over other sites,” Winick said.



The proposed site in Bradley County is 27 miles from the downtown Erlanger Medical Center and Children’s Hospital campuses. Approximately three of 15 acres Erlanger has under agreement are set aside for the Level IV Trauma Center serving adults and children in both Bradley and Polk Counties. Erlanger has not yet developed plans for the remainder of the 15 acre site.



Plans for the new site include support facilities for EMS personnel and an ambulance park, 12 exam rooms, including trauma facilities, observation beds for monitoring patients, a cardiac catheterization suite with observation beds, CT scanner and catheterization laboratory, imaging equipment, lab and pharmacy services and a helipad. The new facility would be certified to treat both adults and children and serve as the only Level IV trauma center serving both Bradley and Polk counties.

