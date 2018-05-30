Family members gathered to celebrate what would have been Willie Pearson’s 43rd birthday.

Earlier this month, Pearson was riding his motorcycle on Dodds Avenue when he was hit and killed by a car.

Balloons and flowers mark the spot where Willie Pearson died.

Jamica Pearson says this makeshift memorial won’t fill the holes in the hearts of those he left behind.

“How was I going to explain this to his kids, his mother and the rest of our family that the one who kept all of us together is now gone,” said Jamica Pearson.

On May 4th, Willie Pearson was hit by a car while on his motorcycle and thrown to the ground. Police say a second car hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearson's wife says he took steps to stay safe.

“He put bright lights on his bike, put another muffler on there so you can see and hear him coming,” said Pearson.

Willie Pearson is survived by four sons and a daughter.

Pearson says she's still overwhelmed with emotions, mostly anger. She wants the driver who hit her husband to be held responsible.

“The one who actually hit the bike and kept going...her,” said Pearson. “It hurts."

On a day reserved for birthday celebrations, friends and family released balloons in Willie Pearson’s honor.

“Be aware because people on motorcycles are out here. Look for them,” said Pearson.

The Chattanooga Police Department is still investigating this crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.