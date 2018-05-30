"Rocky IV" star Brigitte Nielsen has a fifth installment of her own in production.

The Danish actress took to Instagram this week to reveal that she's pregnant with her fifth child — at the age of 54.

A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on May 27, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

"Family getting larger," she captioned a pic she posted of her baby bump.

She later shared a second photo that showed the happiness and "positive vibes" she's feeling.

A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on May 30, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

A number of women replied to Nielsen's initial post, stating that they were inspired by her example. "Congrats love! Gives me hope I turn 40 this year," gushed one fan.

The "Red Sonja" actress has been married to Italian model Mattia Dessi, her fifth husband, since 2006. Her previous marriages include one with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, from 1985 to 1987.