Dalton police are hoping you can help them catch the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing a car that belongs to a pizza delivery driver.

It happened on May 24, shortly after 3:00 p.m. at Papa John's on West Walnut Avenue.

Police say the driver was expecting to quickly get back to his car for his next delivery but discovered it was gone when he walked back outside.

The maroon 1997 Honda Accord was found three days later in Murray County. The car was spray painted black, and police found eight cans of spray paint still inside.

There was also a baseball cap in the car with the slogan “When I SNAP you’ll be the First to Go!” on the front in red print. Police are hoping someone will recognize this hat and lead them to the owner.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.