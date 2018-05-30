Pilot Flying J is hiring in Tennessee and across the nation.

The company, which has locations across the Tennessee Valley, is looking to expand its team by 5,000 this summer. Specifically, in Tennessee, the company plans to hire around 75 people in its travel centers alone.

"Pilot Flying J is focused on hiring dedicated team members in positions that range from entry-level positions up to management roles across the company’s retail, restaurant and deli operations throughout North America," a company spokesperson explained. "Pilot Flying J hires team members that understand the needs of guests and are committed to elevating the overall customer experience."

The company said they intend to extend both full-time and part-time hires well beyond Labor Day.

“We are always looking for team members who wake up excited to be part of our team and to deliver the experience our guests know and expect from us,” said Paul Shore, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Pilot Flying J. “Our care and commitment to our team members originated 60 years ago as a small family-owned company by a Korean War veteran and we are proud to offer our team of over 27,000 employees a family-like work environment with great opportunities and benefits.”