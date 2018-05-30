If you are looking for a way to keep your kids entertained this summer, several movie theatres are offering to help.

Every Wednesday during the summer at 10:00 am, AMC Theatres will host their AMC CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp.

For $4 plus tax, families can enjoy a trip to the movies. All moviegoers will also get a KidsPack that includes popcorn, a drink and FrootiTooti fruit snacks.

Movies scheduled to be shown this summer include 'The Boss Baby,' 'Ferdinand,' 'Despicable Me 3' and other family-friendly films.

Several AMC locations across the Tennessee Valley are participating. Those theatres are:

TENNESSEE

GEORGIA

Click on your theatre location above to see a schedule of movies for the summer.

Regal Cinemas will also have a promotion this summer. Regal's Summer Movie Express is scheduled to blast off Tuesday, June 5.

The theater will show movies for only $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning at 10:00 am. Each week both scheduled films will play both days.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rodgers Institue.