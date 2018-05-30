The LaFayette Police Department is asking the public to help identify several theft suspects.

According to police, these male suspects were filmed stealing at the LaFayette Walmart on Monday.

Anyone with information that can help detectives identify these individuals is asked to call LaFayette Police Department Detective Owens at 706-639-1540. You can also send a private message to the LaFayette Police Department on Facebook.

 
