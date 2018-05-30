News
LaFayette PD searching for theft suspects
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the public to help identify several theft suspects.
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 2:51 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 2:51 pm EDT
According to police, these male suspects were filmed stealing at the LaFayette Walmart on Monday.
Anyone with information that can help detectives identify these individuals is asked to call LaFayette Police Department Detective Owens at 706-639-1540. You can also send a private message to the LaFayette Police Department on Facebook.