ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Arizona man was sentenced to three days in jail after deputies say he falsely told guests at a Walt Disney World resort there was an active shooter on the property as part of a YouTube stunt.

Dillion Burch was telling that lie to guests at the Contemporary Resort so he could get their reactions for his YouTube channel.

Court records show that Burch was facing disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication charges.

Burch allegedly told a witness interviewed by deputies that he just wanted to get reactions out of people.

He walked out of the Orange County Jail Tuesday night and told WESH 2 News he had no comment about what happened.