(KXAN) The clock is ticking for one lucky Texan who has yet to cash in their winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

The Quick Pick ticket from December 1, 2017 matches five of the six numbers drawn.

The Texas Lottery Commission says the winning ticket was purchased at a Valero Gas station in Austin, Texas.

The store manager says the system logs each sale of a Mega Millions ticket, but it doesn't record the ticket numbers.

While the lottery deadline can be extended for some members of the military, most tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

The deadline to claim this prize is May 30 at 5 p.m.

If the winner does not come forward, the money goes to the Foundation School Fund, which helps to pay for public education in Texas.