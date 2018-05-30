According to AAA, fatal crashes involving teen drivers jump fourteen percent between Memorial Day and Labor Day, earning the name the "100 Deadliest Days."

"Car crashes are the number one killer of teens and summertime is no exception. Last year saw an average of 10 fatal crashes per day involving teen drivers," says Richard Romer with AAA.

Nighttime driving is a major factor with thirty-six percent of crashes occurring between nine pm and five am. Also, around twenty-nine percent of crashes are speed related.

So what can parent's do to keep their teens safe on the road?

Chevrolet offers "Teen Driver Technology" that can help keep an eye on new drivers when they're unsupervised.

Tricia Morrow with GM says, "Parents can go in check report card to see distance traveled, how many times safety features went off, their top speeds..."

Another safety option is HUM by Verizon. This device offers speed alerts and a safety score as well as maintenance reminders and roadside assistance.