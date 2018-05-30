UPDATE: Football season is still a few months away, but the kickoff time for the Vols opening game is set.

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2018 Belk College Kickoff at 3:30 pm on September 1.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and this will be the first meeting ever between the two teams.

Individual tickets went on sale online Tuesday. 

Visit the Belk College Kickoff website to learn more.