UPDATE: Catoosa Co. student eliminated in Scripps National Spelling Bee
UPDATE: Catoosa County student John Courtney made it all the way to the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Wednesday afternoon, Courtney was eliminated from the competition when he spelled the word 'redound' incorrectly.
#speller385 John Courtney spelled the word redound incorrectly #spellingbee D in #BeePlayAlong @ https://t.co/ieoRwzBuf1— NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2018
PREVIOUS STORY: Round three is underway of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
John Courtney, Catoosa County's hope for bringing home the National Spelling Bee trophy has passed the latest round.
Courtney, from Heritage Middle School, spelled a word that is a fancy way of saying "among other things."
We wish him the best of luck and will keep you posted on his progress.