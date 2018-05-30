The city is trying to help those with troubled pasts find employment.

It's an initiative designed to give those looking for work the skills they need to land a job and connect them with employers who are ready to hire.

"I ended up getting incarcerated. I had to get some things behind me. But when I got out I didn't let that keep me from evolving. I continued and I was blessed to have another job," Dwight Turner, Jr. said.

A job fair, put on by the City of Chattanooga and Father to the Fatherless, designed for people with a criminal history, helped Turner not only find work last year but an opportunity to turn his life around.

Public Safety Coordinator Troy Rogers helps connect those who want to move forward with their lives with 10 willing employers and the skills needed to land the job.

"Soft skill training, we have resume writing, we do mock interviews, we've got clothing, we've got suits, ties, we've got women's clothes, we bring in people to do your hair," Rogers said.

All for free.

Turner said the opportunity helped him envision life beyond the streets and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

"Jail wasn't for me but it taught me, it taught me a lot of things. I never would take back my past because it made me into who I am today," Turner added.

The two-day event starts with a Career Prep Day on Thursday from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at the American Job Center located in the Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road.

Attendance at Career Prep Day is required in order to participate in the job fair.

It will focus on job preparation training, resume building, interview skills and how to dress for success.

Free haircuts and styling and free job fair clothing will be offered.

The job fair will be held Friday, June 1 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the American Job Center located in the Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road.

You do not need to bring anything with you.