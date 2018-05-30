News
‘Too many stitches to count’ – Teen bitten by shark while vacationing in Cocoa Beach
A teenager was bitten over the Memorial Day weekend by a bull shark at Cocoa Beach.
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 11:25 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 11:25 am EDT
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager was bitten over the Memorial Day weekend by a bull shark at Cocoa Beach.
Cody High and his family were in Central Florida for a vacation that included some beach time and a trip to Disney World. The bite happened on the first day of the vacation, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his cousin.
The shark was about 6 feet long, High’s cousin said.
High was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital and then transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where High’s leg was stitched up.
