COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager was bitten over the Memorial Day weekend by a bull shark at Cocoa Beach.

Cody High and his family were in Central Florida for a vacation that included some beach time and a trip to Disney World. The bite happened on the first day of the vacation, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his cousin.

The shark was about 6 feet long, High’s cousin said.

High was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital and then transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where High’s leg was stitched up.

