Roseanne Barr unleashed a fresh batch of controversial tweets overnight and into Wednesday morning, blaming a prescription sleeping pill for the racist comment that got her show canceled — and lashing out at her co-stars for "throwing her under the bus."

In a tweet posted just after midnight ET, which has since been deleted, Barr wrote, "guys I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty [thank you]."

The tweet came after a profuse series of apologies from Barr for the tweet early Monday which referred to former adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett as a "child" of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes." Jarrett, who is black, was born in Iran to American parents.

That "joke" caused ABC to cancel Barr's show in record time, leaving her out of a job before the close of business Tuesday.

Barr also criticized her co-stars overnight, including Michael Fishman, who played her youngest child, D.J., on her hit show "Roseanne" and its revival, for speaking out against her.

Fishman tweeted that he felt "devastated" by Barr's words, especially given the fact that the staff of "Roseanne" had been so dedicated to storylines that strived for inclusiveness.

In response, Barr shot back: "i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!"

She also furiously called out fellow co-star Sara Gilbert, who played another one of her children, for expressing her disappointment.

"Wow! unreal," Barr replied.

Her tweets kept coming Wednesday morning, touching on everything from religion ("I'm a Jew making fun of Hitler, bigot," she defensively responded to a user who shared a photo of her from 2009, when she was slammed for posing as Adolf Hitler for a satirical magazine) to backing off on fully blaming the Ambien that she said she had taken. "i blamed myself. not ambien," she wrote.

Ambien, the brand name for zolpidem, and other sleeping pills are some of the most widely prescribed drugs in the United States. Zolpidem is classified by the Food and Drug Administration as a hypnotic and a host of serious side effects are associated with it, including memory problems; sleepwalking; and sleep eating, sleep cooking, and sleep driving.

Twitter users immediately pounced on Barr's claim that her sleeping pill led her to write the offensive tweet.