UPDATE: A Marion County man barricaded himself in a garage Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just before 10:00 pm about a person threatening suicide.

When they arrived at the building in the 500 block of Lee Morrison Road, they learned that 45-year-old Douglas A. Floyd had barricaded himself with a 9mm handgun and a rope.

A perimeter was set and the Marion County Special Response Team was called to the scene.

Around 11:30 pm, detectives spoke with Floyd over the phone. Floyd said he would shoot the first officer who came through the door.

Around midnight, Hamilton County SWAT was called in to assist.

Detectives spoke with Floyd several times via phone and text messages throughout the negotiation process in hopes he would surrender. Floyd threatened to kill any law enforcement officer who entered several times. He said he was armed with over 1000 rounds of armor piercing ammunition, gunpowder and gasoline.

Floyd did appear in the doorway at one point holding a handgun but immediately went back inside.

Officers heard noises coming from inside the garage that sounded like Floyd was barricading all entryways into the building.

Law enforcement intervened when they determined that Floyd was not going to surrender. Hamilton County SWAT successfully breached the garage door exposing Floyd armed with a handgun. One deputy also shot into the garage.

Floyd finally surrendered and was taken into custody just before 3:00 am Wednesday. He was injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital where he remains at this time.

