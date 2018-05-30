MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Officials say Hyundai is planning to invest more than $350 million to build a plant in Alabama and also update an existing one there.

News outlets report the Korean automotive manufacturer announced it will invest $388 million to construct the 260,000-square-foot engine head manufacturing plant, as well as enhance its assembly plant in Montgomery.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment will create 50 jobs in the area with an average annual salary of $52,000.

The new facility is scheduled to be operational by mid-2019.