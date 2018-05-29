News
Power outages in the Tennessee Valley
Here's a look at power outages in the Channel 3 viewing area.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 10:44 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 10:53 pm EDT
The storms moving through the Tennessee Valley are leaving some customers in the dark Tuesday night.
EPB is reporting outages throughout its service area, with a significant amount being on Signal Mountain. Restoration efforts are underway.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) is reporting seven outages in Meigs County.
North Georgia EMC is reporting 276 outages in Catoosa, Walker, and Whitfield Counties.
Cleveland Utilities and Dalton Utilities are reporting no outages at this time.
