UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that 18-year-old Elizabeth McClure has been safely found after being considered missing for the past several days.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police, friends and family members are searching for a missing teen who was last seen at Erlanger Hospital on Tuesday.

Police say 18-year-old Elizabeth McClure was waiting for a doctor's appointment.

McClure is 5'1" tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

McClure was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a black t-shirt with Mickey Mouse possibly on the front of it.

McClure considered endangered due to her mental capacity.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered to search for Elizabeth.

If you have any information about the location of Elizabeth McClure, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

