News
Inmate walks off work detail in DeKalb Co.
Clark is not expected to be armed.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 6:06 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 30th 2018, 4:24 am EDT
An inmate from the DeKalb County Detention Center walked off during work detail.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Keith Amos Clark, 43, was working at the Agricultural Center in Rainsville with eight other inmates when he walked off.
Clark is not expected to be armed.
Sheriff Harris says “We urge the citizens of this County to be on the lookout for Clark and if anyone sees Clark please don’t try to make contact with him and call the Sheriff’s Office, 911, or your local Police Department.”