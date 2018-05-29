UPDATE: A Sequatchie County man was killed when a tree fell on him. Dunlap police say the man was 45-year-old Don Carlos Harmon, Jr.

Police Chief Clint Huth was shocked by the sudden death of Harmon, known as "DJ". He wasn't close friends with him but saw him around town from time to time over the years.

"Well-liked, hard working. Got along good with other people. Was doing really good with the tree service, and kind of partnered up in the tree service," Huth said.

Harmon worked for Camp's Tree Service. He died while trying to remove a tree from a property on Carpenter Road. The tree was damaged by a storm the day before.

"There was a tree resting on two other trees," Huth said. "He did clear it off the first tree and was in the process of clearing it off the second tree when it actually fell."

Huth says the homeowners performed CPR on Harmon until first responders, including Huth, arrived. All Huth could think about was saving Harmon.

"That's in your mind more than 'wow, oh my god, it's DJ,'" Huth added.

Harmon was born and raised in Dunlap and graduated from Sequatchie County High School. His family is well known and has been in the area for a long time.

"Myself and my officers, wherever they go people are asking about it and saying how sorry they are that this incident took place," Huth said.

He says it's a difficult loss for this tight, caring community.

"A lot of people affected by it. Not just family members. Being close-knit like we are, everybody's like family here," Huth said.

Huth says Harmon is survived by his wife and at least two children. The funeral for "DJ" Harmon will be held this Friday, June 1 in Dunlap.

PREVIOUS STORY; A landscaper was killed by a falling tree on Tuesday afternoon in Dunlap.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Carpenter Road.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock confirms the fall and says his deputies assisted Dunlap police at the scene.

Dunlap fire officials say the victim was trapped under the tree.

Fire officials say the man was removed from beneath the tree by the time fire crews arrived at the home. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The owners of the home where the man was working tell Channel 3 he was landscaping when the incident happened.

The victim's name has not been released.