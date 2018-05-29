With shovels and rakes in hand, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Public Works teams checked and cleaned hundreds of storm drains, catch basins, and ditches across the city after non-stop rain on Monday. Crew supervisor Adrian Stargell says they stay on top of their jobs to keep drivers safe.

"Water can go across the road and flood," says Stargell. "A lot of blockage. Trash, debris on top of the catch basins."

They often work around the clock.

"All the time, 24 hours. Doesn't matter how heavy the rain is," adds Stargell.

Heavy rain or long periods of rain can also take a toll on trees.

"Ground becomes saturated. The tree roots are a little bit loose in the ground there," city forester Gene Hyde says. "Combine that with the weight of the new growth on the trees. Combine that with the weight of the water."

Add some wind and this "perfect storm" as Hyde calls it becomes worse.

He says there certain types of trees to watch out for the most.

"Black pine, Virginia pine, those two have smaller root systems. I see those come over more than any other kind of pine," adds Hyde.

He also says certain types of oaks have become prone to falling because of the drought in 2016.

There are some obvious signs that a tree is rotting such as v-shaped crotches, splits (especially if you can see through them to the other side of the tree), branches starting to curl back, and fungi growing around the base. Hyde even uses a rubber mallet to check for hollowness.

If a tree is leaning, call a professional tree service right away.