Saints Safety Vonn Bell to host first skills camp at Ridgeland HS
Former Ridgeland Star and current New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell is hosting his first Skills Camp this July at Ridgeland High School. Chattanooga and surrounding areas, sign up for my first ever Vonn Bell Academy skills camp. This will be a two day&h
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 4:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 4:31 pm EDT
