Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
Kailey White, 17, from the Rock Spring area was last seen on Monday, May 21.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 4:27 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 4:27 pm EDT
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a missing teen.
According to the sheriff's office, Kailey White, 17, from the Rock Spring area, was last seen on Monday, May 21. Deputies say she may be with Randall Goins, who is from Chattanooga.
White is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'8" and 229 pounds.
If you have information that can help deputies locate White, please contact Detective Eddie Hill at 706-638-1909 ext. 1262.