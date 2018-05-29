News
Several upcoming road work projects could impact drivers
Several construction projects are beginning this week in Chattanooga that could impact drivers. Detours will be posted for each project.
Road Closings:
- Wednesday, May 30- Friday, June 1, East 3rd Street between Market Street and Cherry Street will be closed from 9:00 am-4:00 pm daily.d from 11:00 pm-2:00 am for crane work.
- Wednesday, May 30-Friday, June 1, Washington Street between Main Street and East 6th Street will be closed for utility work.
- Saturday, June 2, S. Holtzclaw Ave between East 13th Street and East 14 Street will be closed from 8:00 am-6:30 pm for crane work.
- Tuesday, June 5, Lindsay Street between McCallie Avenue and East 8th Street will be closed from 9:00 am until noon for utility work.
For more information about road closings, visit the Chattanooga Department of Transportation's website.