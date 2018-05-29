While you are getting ready to head on your summer vacation, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance wants to remind you of some hotel safety tips.

With families preparing to hit the road this summer, the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) wants to remind everyone to incorporate fire safety into their travel plans.

“Hotels and motels often become your temporary residence when traveling, so it’s important that you and your family are familiar with your surroundings and have a plan just in case an emergency arises,” Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Julie Mix McPeak said.

The SMFO shared the following tips to ensure your family's vacation is a safe one:

Choose a hotel or vacation rental that is equipped with both hard-wired smoke alarms and fire sprinklers.

During check-in, ask the front desk what the fire alarm sounds like.

When you enter your room, review the posted escape plan. This is often found on the back of the door.

Take time to familiarize yourself with the two closest exits to your room.

Count the number of doors between your room and the nearest two fire exits. If they are not alarmed, open the exit doors to be sure they are unlocked.

Keep your room key by your bed and take it with you if there is a fire.

If the alarm sounds, leave immediately.

When leaving, close all doors behind you.

If the fire alarm is sounding, use the stairs. Never take use an elevator in the event of a fire.

If you must escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit.

If the fire is in your room, get out quickly, sound the fire alarm, and notify the front desk.