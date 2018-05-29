Two arrested after drugs, 20 firearms found at DeKalb Co. home
Two adults were arrested during a drug bust in DeKalb County, Alabama.
According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Ismael Acevedo-Rodriquez and 27-year-old Krystal Fatima-Gallegos were taken into custody after a lengthy investigation of drug activity was conducted.
The DeKalb County Drug Task Force, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, DEA and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office SRT Team executed a search warrant at an address on County Road 22 in Collinsville.
Agents found over three pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 20 firearms, various controlled prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and over $30,000 in cash.
Acevedo-Rodriquez and Fatima-Gallegos were both charged with:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x5 counts)
- Possession of Forged Instrument
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Federal charges are also forthcoming.
Three children that were at the home were turned over to the Department of Human Resources.
“All of these agencies working together did a great job on this investigation and in making these arrest. We have a zero tolerance drug policy and we will continue this effort in riding drugs from this County," Sheriff Jimmy Harris said. "The children of this County are our future and they need to be protected from these types of situations. We are glad that we can call DHR for their assistance in matters like these and to get those children out of an environment like this.”