UPDATE: The Chattanooga City Council voted in favor of giving Family Promise $15,000 to help homeless veterans Tuesday night.

Mary Ellen Galloway, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga, said through the help of the community, the non-profit is able to offer a number of services for homeless families and veterans through overnight shelters, emergency assistance, rapid re-housing and its day center.

The council will have to have a second round of voting on the ordinance for it to be approved.

That vote is scheduled for June 5.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga City Council will discuss Tuesday night whether or not to set aside taxpayer dollars to help homeless veterans.

It's part of an initiative advocates say Mayor Andy Berke has pushed to the forefront of the community through his platform.

"I'm passionate about the fact that these children and these families need a place to be and they need a support system," Mary Ellen Galloway said.

Galloway is the Executive Director for Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga.

She said through the help of the community, the non-profit is able to offer a number of services for homeless families and veterans through overnight shelters, emergency assistance, rapid re-housing and its day center.

"We have sort of a diverse funding stream, which I believe is very important, you can't count on one particular thing," she added.

Council members will discuss Tuesday whether or not to give $15,000 to Family Promise.

Galloway said the funds will go toward breaking the cycle some homeless veterans find themselves in by helping them move from shelter to permanent housing.

"Money is needed for first month's rent, security deposit, application fee, key fee. It can be, depending on the size of the veteran family or the veteran individual, close to $1,000," she added.

And help bring stability back into the lives of some of Chattanooga's most vulnerable.

If council members approve Tuesday's reading, they will vote on the ordinance again before it's a done deal.

The meeting starts at 6:00 pm.