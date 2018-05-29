UPDATE: The NBA Finals are now over, but the celebration is not.

Wednesday, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in America from 2:00-6:00 pm.

The fast-food chain promised free tacos if a team stole a road game during the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors did just that when they beat the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Enjoy your free Taco Bell, America.

PREVIOUS STORY: Taco fanatics get ready to celebrate the NBA Finals whether you like basketball or not.

Taco Bell is bringing back "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, meaning that every time the road time "steals" a game from the home team during the Finals, all of America gets a free Doritos Locos taco.

“The NBA Finals and Taco Bell are the perfect matchup, and we can’t wait to once again raise the stakes of an already fierce competition by putting free Doritos® Locos Tacos for America on the line,” Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corporation, said. “This is the third time we’ve partnered with the NBA, and the power of our combined fanbase creates an exciting cultural moment around the Finals. We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos.”

The 2018 NBA Finals begin on Thursday, May 31. Here is how the promotion will work, according to Taco Bell:

If the road team wins Game 1, Game 2 or Game 3, America will get a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 pm to 6 pm (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.

OR

If the road team wins Game 4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7, America will score a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.