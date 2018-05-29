“The NBA Finals and Taco Bell are the perfect matchup, and we can’t wait to once again raise the stakes of an already fierce competition by putting free Doritos® Locos Tacos for America on the line,” Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corporation, said. “This is the third time we’ve partnered with the NBA, and the power of our combined fanbase creates an exciting cultural moment around the Finals. We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos.”